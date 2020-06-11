California's controversial 'zero dollar bail' to end June 20th

California Judicial Council Votes to End $0 Bail Emergency Rule, Effective June 20th@FresnoSheriff Jail Zero Dollar Bail Statistics



April 9 – June 10, 2020



1,060 inmate releases

184 re-arrests (17.4 % of the total)https://t.co/mER3uL1dBh pic.twitter.com/avqz7XTUG5 — Fresno Co Sheriff (@FresnoSheriff) June 11, 2020

The Judicial Council of California voted 17-2 to end its controversial 'zero dollar' bail schedule on June 20.The temporary measure allowed those accused of lower-level crimes to be released without paying any bail.The Judicial Council said the measure was intended to curb the spread of COVID-19 in jails and surrounding communities but it had some high-profile side effects.County sheriffs said they saw some of the suspects they released - accused of committing another crime, sometimes within hours of their release.The Judicial Council says 'zero dollar' bail could be re-instated if health conditions worsen or change.