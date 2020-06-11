California's controversial 'zero dollar bail' to end June 20th

The temporary measure allowed those accused of lower-level crimes to be released without paying any bail.
April 9 – June 10, 2020
1,060 inmate releases
184 re-arrests (17.4 % of the total)https://t.co/mER3uL1dBh pic.twitter.com/avqz7XTUG5
The Judicial Council said the measure was intended to curb the spread of COVID-19 in jails and surrounding communities but it had some high-profile side effects.
County sheriffs said they saw some of the suspects they released - accused of committing another crime, sometimes within hours of their release.
The Judicial Council says 'zero dollar' bail could be re-instated if health conditions worsen or change.