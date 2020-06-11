California's controversial 'zero dollar bail' to end June 20th

The Judicial Council of California voted 17-2 to end its controversial 'zero dollar' bail schedule on June 20.

The temporary measure allowed those accused of lower-level crimes to be released without paying any bail.



The Judicial Council said the measure was intended to curb the spread of COVID-19 in jails and surrounding communities but it had some high-profile side effects.

RELATED: Repeat offenders repeatedly released under $0 bail, including Christmas Tree Lane criminal

County sheriffs said they saw some of the suspects they released - accused of committing another crime, sometimes within hours of their release.

RELATED: Inmates receiving "get out of jail free" card during COVID-19 crisis, sheriff says

The Judicial Council says 'zero dollar' bail could be re-instated if health conditions worsen or change.
