Suspect arrested in connection to deadly shooting near Cambodian New Year festival

The Fresno County Coroner's Office has identified the victim in Saturday's shooting near a Fresno County Festival.

Nolyn Chann was killed on April 15 near a gathering for a Cambodian Buddhist New Year Festival at Valentine and Princeton Avenues.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Fresno County Sheriff's Office has arrested a suspect linked to a deadly gang-related shooting.

20-year-old Tyvanh Sysaknoi was booked into the Fresno County Jail on a charge of voluntary manslaughter.

Detectives say he's responsible for the death of 16-year-old Nolyn Chann.

He was killed back on April 15 near a gathering for a Cambodian Buddhist New Year Festival at Valentine and Princeton Avenues.

Investigators say Chann was in a rival gang when he and others attacked Sysaknoi, who retaliated by shooting at the group.

Chann suffered gunshot wounds and later died at the hospital.

Authorities continue to investigate the shooting.

If you have any other information, you're urged to call the Fresno County Sheriff's Office.

