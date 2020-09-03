Camp Green Meadows still teaching students during pandemic

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- It's a moment that every student looks forward to.Mercy Springs Elementary teacher Lindsay Olds first experienced Camp Green Meadows as a 6th grader. Now, she takes her students back each year"I jokingly tell my 6th graders, 'I teach 6th grade, so I can go to camp.'""Students come up here and they live with us for a week," says Camp Green Meadows Outdoor Principal Bob Bassett. "I mean, this is what I got and it's absolutely gorgeous here."Located in the Sierra National Forest, every year, students go up to Camp Green Meadows for a week-long educational experience.When COVID-19 hit, the camp was forced to close to students."A lot of our kids have never been outside Los Banos or their own apartment, so there is a sense of disappointment," says Mercy Springs Principal Eric Sowersby.Now, they're determined to bring the forest straight to their students."We're recording it and going to bring these lessons to kids that they can access either teacher-guided or from their houses," Bassett said.Staff is recording videos and making lessons, all showcasing what Camp Green Meadows has to offer."We know we're not going to be able to bring the smell of the trees and what we've got going on around here, but we're hoping to get them some of this again," Bassett said. "It's a right of passage."Staff with Camp Green Meadows plan to roll out their new curriculum to schools in October.