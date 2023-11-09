Fundraiser at Fresno restaurant raising money for deputy fighting cancer

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno County sheriff's deputies are asking you to take action and help one of their own as she fights for her life.

Last month, Deputy Dollene Clapper was diagnosed with stage four breast cancer.

She's also a single mom with three kids.

The 34-year-old says she's leaning on her family for strength as she battles this disease.

The sheriff's office has allowed her a flexible schedule so she can work from home and travel to doctor appointments.

They're also trying to help her raise money for medical bills.

From 11 am to 9 pm, Thursday, 20% of sales at Papi's Mex Grill in northeast Fresno will be donated to Deputy Clapper.

The restaurant is located off Champlain and Shepherd.

You can also make a donation online or by check.

To make a donation by check, mail it and make it payable to:

Fresno Deputy Sheriff's Association (FDSA), C/O Deputy Dollene Clapper, 1360 Van Ness Blvd., Fresno CA 93721.