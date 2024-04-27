On the journey to the NFL Draft, McMillan and the Washington Huskies competed for the National Championship against Michigan.

Fresno native Jalen McMillan drafted in 3rd round by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Another Central California Native is off the board.

The San Joaquin Memorial alum turned Washington Huskie Jalen McMillan has been drafted by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with the 92nd overall pick in the third round of the 2024 NFL Draft.

Fresh off a national championship appearance to end his career as a Huskie, McMillan caught the attention of NFL scouts with his athleticism as a slot receiver.

In 2023, McMillan missed some time with a knee injury but played in 11 games, catching 45 passes for 559 receiving yards and five receiving touchdowns.

He finished his four-year career at Washington with 18 total touchdowns.

During his junior and senior seasons at San Joaquin Memorial, McMillan totaled more than 3,000 yards and 30 touchdowns. He was also selected to play in the 2020 All-American Bowl.

McMillan's NFL combine score had him ranked 23rd amongst wide receivers.

