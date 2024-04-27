Thousands celebrate "Heroes Among Us" at the 110th Clovis Rodeo Parade

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- Thousands of people enjoyed watching the 110th Clovis Rodeo Parade in Old Town Clovis, the second largest parade in California.

The parade kicked off at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday along Pollasky and Clovis Avenues.

This year's theme of the parade is "Heroes Among Us" as a way to honor and celebrate local heroes, including first responders, military personnel, and volunteers.

Floats, horses, local marching bands, and much more on the route help celebrate the community's Western heritage.