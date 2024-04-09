Community fundraising for 9-year-old boy battling cancer for second time

A local boy is battling cancer for a second time and his family is asking for your help.

A local boy is battling cancer for a second time and his family is asking for your help.

A local boy is battling cancer for a second time and his family is asking for your help.

A local boy is battling cancer for a second time and his family is asking for your help.

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A local boy is battling cancer for a second time and his family is asking for your help.

The Fresno County Sheriff's Office shared this photo on its Facebook page, showing Sheriff John Zanoni with 9-year-old Tristen Graham.

In 2019, at just four-years-old, Tristen was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

He went into remission in December of 2021 but in April of last year, his cancer returned.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help his family with medical and travel expenses.