Fundraiser held in northwest Fresno to help families battling cancer

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A fundraiser was held Saturday afternoon in northwest Fresno to raise money for a local non-profit aimed at helping families who have a loved one diagnosed with cancer.Avila's Cancer Fund hosted its drive-thru Tropical fundraiser at Logan Park on Santa Fe and Barstow.The non-profit invited the community out to purchase a plate of food with all the proceeds going right to the cancer fund.The goal is to help families who are going through a tough time after their own battle."We wanted to offer assistance, once we got past all that to other people who were going through the same thing we did," says Anna Marie Avila.This was the first fundraiser the group was able to hold since the beginning of the pandemic.There's another being planned for this Fall.