Cannabis dispensary opens in Hanford, another opening soon

HANFORD, Calif. (KFSN) -- HerbNJoy, the first cannabis dispensary to open in Hanford, has been a hit.Every day, hundreds of people shop at the store, which sits at the corner of Douty and 5th, just south of the city's center."We're really happy to be here, it's been amazing," HerbNJoy General Manager Brooke Baker said.HerbNJoy sells flower, concentrates, edibles, and wellness products.Store officials say customers can expect an interactive and educational experience."So everybody works off of a tablet and that's their point of sales system," Baker said. "So we can kind of walk around with you and talk about different options."HerbNJoy also offers online ordering, and will roll out its mobile delivery service soon.One block over, Caliva started running its delivery operation out of a building in December, but hasn't yet opened its storefront at the same site.The San Jose-based company says DELI by Caliva could open by the end of the month.Hanford Police Chief Parker Sever says there haven't been any problems related to commercial cannabis in the city.In fact, Caliva's security cameras helped police track down the suspect in a theft from another business."And just last week, we actually had a domestic violence incident that occurred on the sidewalk, unrelated to (the) dispensary, and we were able to identify the suspects in that and solve that crime as well," Sever said.Sever says HerbNJoy and Caliva hold all of the city's permits for dispensaries and mobile deliveries.But permits for other kinds of businesses, including cultivation and distribution are open, and the city will start accepting applications for those on a continuous basis starting July 10th.