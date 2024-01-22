Salmonella outbreak in pre-cut cantaloupes that killed 13 is now over, CDC says

The CDC has announced a salmonella outbreak in cantaloupe is now over.

More than 400 people were sick in 44 states across the United States, and six people died.

The affected cantaloupes were also sold in Canada, where there were 160 cases and seven deaths.

The "Malchita" and "Rudy Brand" cantaloupes were sold at Aldi, Kroger, and Trader Joe's between September and December.

The FDA warned people to check their freezers for the tainted cantaloupe before resuming consumption.

Those who are not sure if cantaloupes are tainted should throw them away.