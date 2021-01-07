US Capitol arrests: List of charges for those arrested in DC chaos

D.C. police have arrested 68 people and Capitol police arrested another 14, the agencies said Thursday.
D.C.'s Metropolitan Police Department released a list of suspects and the crimes they are arrested on suspicion of. The charges include:
- 63 instances of curfew violation (The city ordered a 6 p.m. curfew when chaos broke out.)
- 25 instances of unlawful entry
- One instance of crossing a police line
- Four instances of carrying a pistol without a license
- One person arrested on suspicion of defacing public property and assaulting a police officer
However, that's likely not the final nor full list of charges arrested suspects will face. Police and prosecutors can add to the list of crimes as the investigation unfolds and suspects are formally charged.
The Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the public's help identifying another several dozen "persons of interest" seen in viral news photos from Wednesday's chaos. The photos show the suspects vandalizing the Capitol and posing for photos in the legislative chambers.
Chief Steven Sund said rioters "actively attacked" Capitol police and other law enforcement officers with metal pipes, discharged chemical irritants and "took up other weapons against our officer."
Despite those reports of violence, all the persons of interest listed are initially being sought for "unlawful entry" or "receiving stolen property" (in the case of one person photographed with a sign from Rep. Nancy Pelosi's office).
