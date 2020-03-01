Power outage a possible factor in northeast Fresno car accident

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A power outage may have been a factor in a northeast Fresno crash Saturday night.

Two cars slammed into each other around midnight near the intersection of Barstow and Fresno.

The cars suffered some major damage, but luckily the people involved in the crash only suffered minor injuries.

The traffic lights at the intersection were out at the time of the collision.

Fresno Police want to remind drivers to take things slow at intersections and treat lights like stop signs when the power goes out.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresno northeastcar crashcar accidentpower outage
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fresno County courthouse shut down after 2 employees come in contact with COVID-19 patient
Central California coronavirus cases
3 dead after shooting in parking lot at Golden West High School in Visalia
California launches website to locate nearby coronavirus testing sites
Fresno auto dealerships, furniture stores and others can open on May 11
Dozens rally at City Hall to 'Open Fresno'
Central California Food Bank teams up with local tech company for food donations to families
Show More
15-year-old killed by hit-and-run driver in Porterville
Emerging coronavirus aid bill aims to help cities, Postal Service
Some business owners satisfied, others waiting to open doors after phase 1 of city of Fresno's plan
CRMC employees receive tasty token of appreciation
Clovis Unified to serve free meals to students every Wednesday
More TOP STORIES News