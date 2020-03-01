Selma police officer involved in multi-car crash, taken to hospital

SELMA, Calif. (KFSN) -- California Highway Patrol says a Selma police officer was taken to the hospital after a multi-car crash Sunday afternoon.

Authorities responded to a call just after 12 p.m. near Floral and Thompson Avenues.

When the officer was attempting to clear both ways by entering the intersection, his car and another car collided, pushing the police cruiser into three more cars.

The officer was then taken to the hospital. His condition is unknown.

No one else involved in the crash was taken to a hospital. There were only complaints of pain.
