Car plows through storefront barely missing man, woman in New York: VIDEO

By ABC7.com staff
NEW YORK -- It was a close call for a man and a woman when a car plowed into a storefront in New York.

Surveillance video caught an 86-year old driver appearing to slow down in a parking lot but accelerated sending his car crashing into an insurance office on New York's Long Island.

A man that was walking in front of the office managed to jump out of the car's way. A woman sitting at the front desk was spared when the car plowed towards her.

The driver and his 82-year-old wife who was a passenger in the vehicle suffered minor injuries.

Investigators believe it was an accident.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
car crashcar accidentfreak accident
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Registered sex offender goes missing in Fresno County
Man arrested after allegedly exposing himself to several women in Fresno Co.
Data shows how basic universal recipients in Stockton spent free money
Not just Ukraine, Trump now calls for China to probe Bidens
Deal reached on Las Vegas shooting lawsuits
Trump denies suggesting moats, spikes to secure border
How Fresno's new LED street lights are brighter, safer, and saving money
Show More
No DUI charges for truck driver in Fresno County fatal crash
Knife attack by employee at Paris police HQ kills 4 officers
Crews battling fire at mansion in Tulare, no injuries reported
CAL FIRE captain killed in head-on crash in Gustine
Man wearing Halloween mask steals from Visalia jewelry store
More TOP STORIES News