Teens in stolen car lead deputies on chase through central Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Two teens were arrested for driving a stolen car and leading deputies on a chase through central Fresno on Tuesday morning.It started around 2:30 a.m. on Palm and Dakota Avenues when deputies attempted to pull over a Honda Accord for reckless driving and suspected DUI.The driver sped off, and a pursuit began going through several city streets.When the teens approached Crystal and Cortland, they got out of the car and ran away, letting the Honda roll into a parked Chevy Silverado.Deputies searched the area and received a call that the two were hiding in a resident's backyard. They were taken into custody.One of the suspects suffered minor injuries in the crash but refused to go to the hospital.