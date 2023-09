Bicyclist hospitalized after being hit by vehicle in southeast Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A bicycle rider is in the hospital after being hit by a car in southeast Fresno on Wednesday night.

The crash happened just before 9 pm near Kings Canyon Road and De Witt.

The California Highway Patrol says the driver initially left the scene but later returned.

The man riding the bike suffered major injuries.

Investigators are still working to determine who was at fault.