Police are investigating a crash in southwest Fresno. Police say the driver of a Honda Civic hit a car and then a house.

Driver hits car and house in southwest Fresno, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Police are investigating a crash in southwest Fresno.

It happened on North Avenue between Clara Avenue and MLK Boulevard after 4 Friday morning.

Police say the driver of a Honda Civic hit a car and then a house.

The corner of the house was damaged, but the residents are able to stay there.

No one inside the home was hurt.

The driver in the other vehicle that was involved was not hurt either.

The driver of the Honda was taken to Community Regional Medical Center with minor injuries.

It's not known if drugs or alcohol were factors in the crash.