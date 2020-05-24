Multiple hospitalized after two-car crash in Visalia

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A two-car crash in Visalia sent both drivers and a passenger to the hospital with injuries.Officers say the collision happened at Chinowth and Carl around 8 p.m. Saturday night.The two involved cars were driving in opposite directions when for unknown reasons, one veered into oncoming traffic and caused the crash.Three people involved in the collision were rushed to the hospital.The cause of this crash is under investigation.