Car hanging off 4th floor of Santa Monica parking structure

Authorities are responding to the scene of a vehicle hanging off of the fourth floor of a parking structure in Santa Monica.The incident is happening in the 1400 block of 4th Street, according to Santa Monica Fire Department.A silver sedan is seen dangling through a gate with the driver's side door open. Fire officials say no occupants have been harmed.An urban search and rescue team "is stabilizing the vehicle and working to remove it from the edge," the fire department said on Twitter.The public is being urged to avoid the area as crews try to clear the scene.