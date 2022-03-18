car crash

Car flies off Pacific Coast Highway into ocean during hit-and-run crash in SoCal

EMBED <>More Videos

Hit-and-run crash on PCH near Pacific Palisades sends car into ocean

PACIFIC PALISADES, LOS ANGELES -- A three-vehicle hit-and-run crash along Pacific Coast Highway in Southern California sent one car off the road and into the ocean Thursday night, according to authorities.

It happened just before 10 pm north of Pacific Palisades in Los Angeles.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, the people who were inside the car that went into the water fled the scene. Officers spotted them along the beach shortly after and placed them into custody.

It's unclear what caused the crash and there's no word of any injuries.

Footage from our sister station KABC-TV showed a mangled car on the highway and another sitting on the rocks in the surf line.

The crash caused several lanes of the highway to shut down.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pacific palisadeslos angeles countylos angelescar crashbeacheshighwayscollisiontraffic accidentinvestigationcrashinvestigations
Copyright © 2022 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
CAR CRASH
Fresno liquor store employee sold alcohol to teens before deadly crash
4 severely injured in two-car crash in Madera County
1 killed in crash on Highway 41 in Madera County, authorities say
Woman killed when car crashes into Fresno County canal
TOP STORIES
Multiple shot at Fresno County home, suspect in custody, deputies say
1 killed in crash on I-5 in Kings County
Teens hit and killed by car in Tulare identified
Russian strikes hit outskirts of Ukrainian capital and Lviv
Fresno liquor store employee sold alcohol to teens before deadly crash
Merced police asking for help finding 83-year-old man
Former Bulldogs Carr, Adams to reunite on Las Vegas Raiders: ESPN
Show More
Gov. Gavin Newsom visits Fresno homeless encampments
California high gas price proposal: $400 rebates to all taxpayers
Fresno councilmember accusing 4 others of misusing budget
DA drops manslaughter charges against Cruz Hinojosa
Group of Trails End Mobile Home Park residents hopes to purchase park
More TOP STORIES News