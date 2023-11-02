WATCH LIVE

Career Day at John Muir Middle School aims to show students importance of education

ByJessica Harrington KFSN logo
Thursday, November 2, 2023 12:42PM
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- John Muir Middle School students in Corcoran got the chance to learn about a variety of careers on Wednesday.

Career options included flying a helicopter for crop fertilization, law enforcement, firefighting, and working with livestock.

Administrators say the goal was to allow students to make connections and better understand why education is so important.

Action News AM Live anchor Jessica Harrington was one of the presenters.

She explained to students the different career possibilities in broadcast journalism and even helped the students practice their own live reports.

