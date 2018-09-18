Hundreds of employees at Sun-Maid in Kingsburg still off the job

Hundreds of employees at the Sun-Maid raisin plant in Kingsburg are still off the job.They are entering their second week of a strike, opposing Sun-Maid proposals to increase their health care costs.The strike began Monday, September 10th, after contract negotiations between the company and the Teamsters Union broke- down.Sun-Maid employees voted down a company proposal to require a new monthly contribution for health care.Workers and Teamsters leadership maintain the additional health care cost would offset most of the wage increases being proposed.Sun-Maid released a statement that reads in part, "The new contract includes multiple medical insurance options."