Hundreds of employees at Sun-Maid in Kingsburg still off the job

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --Hundreds of employees at the Sun-Maid raisin plant in Kingsburg are still off the job.
They are entering their second week of a strike, opposing Sun-Maid proposals to increase their health care costs.
The strike began Monday, September 10th, after contract negotiations between the company and the Teamsters Union broke- down.
Sun-Maid employees voted down a company proposal to require a new monthly contribution for health care.
RELATED: Hundreds of Sun-Maid employees go on strike to protest unfair wages and benefits
Workers and Teamsters leadership maintain the additional health care cost would offset most of the wage increases being proposed.
Sun-Maid released a statement that reads in part, "The new contract includes multiple medical insurance options."