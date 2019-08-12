The less satisfied people are at work the more likely they are to lie to others at the office.
That's according to a recent survey from Simply Hired.
Of more than 1,000 people, 41% say they are not satisfied at work - and say they tell at least one white lie a week.
And the most common lie?
The kind that buys time away from colleagues, like "I'm not feeling well" or "I already have plans after work."
Telling lies at work: survey says it's more common when you're unhappy with job
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News