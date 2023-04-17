13-year-old boy gets trapped inside Carowinds' claw machine

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- A 13-year-old boy got stuck inside a game machine at Carowinds on Sunday afternoon.

It happened around 2 p.m. at the Charlotte-area amusement park.

Park officials said the teen was trying to steal items from inside a claw machine game called Cosmic XL Bonus Game.

Carowinds' medical response team was able to get the boy out of the machine and administer first aid. He was then released into the custody of his guardian.

In a statement released to ABC affiliate WSOC, Carowinds said "The safety and security of our guests and associates is Carowinds' top priority."