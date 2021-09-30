Caruthers Fair back for 92nd year with pandemic precautions

CARUTHERS, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Caruthers District Fair is back for its 92nd year. It started in 1922 but was canceled for several years during World War II. It's the longest running free gate fair in the state.There was a small, scaled-down fair last year despite the COVID-19 pandemic. It only consisted of some of the livestock shows, limited food trucks, and the crowning of the 2020 Caruthers Fair Queen.This year, the full fair is back with health and safety precautions."If you're worried, wear a mask. We have sanitizers around. Wash your hands and be careful," said Valerie Gallaher, one of the directors of the Caruthers District Fair.Proof of vaccination will not be required and neither will face masks, but they are encouraged.The Fresno County Health Department will also be offering COVID-19 vaccines each day at the fair.Gallaher said they don't track the number of people this fair draws -- but say based on the carnival ticket sales, as many as 60 to 80,000 people visit over the four days.While precautions are still in place this year, it's back to business as usual for most.The students of 4H and Future Farmers of America are ready to show off their livestock. Those shows will start Thursday.The fair s also an opportunity for local groups and organizations to raise money.It's a fundraiser for most of these food vendors.People are also being advised to skip out on the fun if you're not feeling well.The Caruthers fair runs through Saturday night.