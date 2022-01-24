foster care

CASA Merced County looking for volunteers to advocate for children in foster care

MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) -- Valley residents can take action by making a difference in the lives of hundreds of children in foster care.

A local group is looking for volunteers to help a record number of kids navigate our local court system.

Court Appointed Special Advocates, or CASA, of Merced County, work with abused and neglected children to get them on a path to a better life.

Right now, CASA of Merced County says there are more than 800 kids needing guidance, and that number is only increasing.

The executive director said this is the highest number of children in the last three years.

In response, the organization is kicking off the Team CASA Campaign.

It encourages people to volunteer in teams to take part in training to become an advocate.

"When we read the case files here in the staff, and it's terrible, some of the things that go on in these children's life. To be able to step in and be that person for the child. We had one young man that turned 18, and on his birthday, not one person called him, sent him a card anybody, but the CASA advocate and the staff here at CASA," said executive director Cathie Lancaster.

The next round of training begins this April.

It does take 30 hours to be certified, and those interested are asked to call CASA or visit their website.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societymerced countyfoster carevolunteerism
Copyright © 2022 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FOSTER CARE
Miss Clovis holding blanket drive to help foster youth
New Fresno County child welfare building to open in the spring
Teen's non-profit brings holiday cheer to foster kids
After spending half her life in foster care, 9-yr-old reflects on path
TOP STORIES
1 killed in rollover crash in Madera County
New bill would require COVID-19 vaccine for all CA kids K-12
Justices to hear challenge to race in college admissions
Tax filing season starts Monday. What to expect for 2022
Fire damages 2-story townhouse in northwest Fresno
1 severely injured in trailer fire in Winton, officials say
Driver arrested after police chase in Fresno County
Show More
Deputies searching for missing man who may have drowned
Valley firefighters sent to help battle fire in Big Sur
Loved ones grieve for Missy Hernandez at Fresno vigil
PG&E's criminal probation to end amid ongoing safety worries
Fresno's famous 'dancing teacher' appears on Ellen Show
More TOP STORIES News