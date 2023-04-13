Man throws $200K in cash out window onto Oregon freeway after draining family's shared bank account

Police said the man told them he was doing well, and he wanted to share the money with others.

EUGENE, Ore. -- There was quite a scene on a freeway in Oregon Wednesday night after a man reportedly threw roughly $200,000 cash out of a speeding car.

The money belonged to the man and his family, KEZI reported.

People are still combing the sides of the Interstate 5 freeway in Eugene, Oregon, Thursday, hoping to find more of the money, even though Oregon State Police has said it is all gone.

"They were unsuccessful at locating any so the people that originally stopped on scene did a pretty good job of cleaning it all up," Lt. Jim Andrews said.

Police said 38-year-old Colin Davis McCarthy drained his family's shared bank account and let it fly along the freeway.

Police said there was unfortunately little that they could do for the family because the account was shared.

"Because it's shared, they both have equal interests in the money," Lt. Andrews said.

With dozens of people walking on the side of the freeway looking for the cash, police said McCarthy could have been charged with a crime.

"The most likely thing that he could have been charged with in a situation like that where there is danger being created because of his actions is disorderly conduct, potentially reckless endangering, but most likely, disorderly conduct," Lt. Andrews said. "I know the troopers considered charging him with that or arresting with that, but in conversation with him they elected not to."

The family said even though the odds are long, they're asking anyone who found any of the cash to please return it to Oregon State Police because that money is very much needed by the family.

