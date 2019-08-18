Caught on camera: Thieves use massive saws to break into ATM in Australia

Police in Australia are searching for a group of thieves who were captured on camera using grinders to break into an ATM.
Pulling into the shopping center early Saturday morning, the thieves used the massive saws to break through the metal.
The others then used a crowbar to pry it open; however, they took off a few seconds later.
Police say the thieves panicked after hearing sirens in the distance of officers responding to the break-in.
