Caught on camera: Thieves use massive saws to break into ATM in Australia

Police in Australia are searching for a group of thieves who were captured on camera using grinders to break into an ATM.

Pulling into the shopping center early Saturday morning, the thieves used the massive saws to break through the metal.

The others then used a crowbar to pry it open; however, they took off a few seconds later.

Police say the thieves panicked after hearing sirens in the distance of officers responding to the break-in.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
theftvideo cameracaught on camera
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Driver who crashed into parked vehicles, killing woman in central Fresno charged with DUI
Fresno State police chief David Huerta has died
Police investigating central Fresno stabbing watched a car hit one of their witnesses
Gaines Fire burns 1,300 acres, 30 percent contained, evacuations advised
Arrest made in southeast Fresno homicide
Another victim of deadly Camp Fire identified
Fresno County deputy resigns after being arrested for second time in 2 months
Show More
Tow truck driver speaks out after fists fly in traffic
Man shot, then punched outside apartment complex in Visalia
Journalist killed on the job in New Orleans plane crash
Here's where mosquitoes with West Nile are being found in the Central Valley
Man hit by car in central Fresno, hours after he witnessed a stabbing
More TOP STORIES News