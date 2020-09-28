Coronavirus

CDC releases guidelines for celebrating Thanksgiving holiday safely

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has issued its guidelines for gatherings this Thanksgiving. Staying home is the best way to protect yourself and others, the CDC says. If you must travel, be informed of the risks involved.

The CDC has broken down the guidelines into 3 areas governing lower-risk, moderate-risk and higher-risk activities:

Lower-Risk Activities
  • Having a small dinner with only people who live in your household

  • Preparing traditional family recipes for family and neighbors, especially those at higher risk of severe illness from COVID-19, and delivering them in a way that doesn't involve contact with others

  • Having a virtual dinner and sharing recipes with friends and family

  • Shopping online rather than in person on the day after Thanksgiving or the next Monday

  • Watching sports events, parades, and movies from home


Moderate-Risk Activities

  • Having a small outdoor dinner with family and friends who live in your community

  • Lower your risk by following CDC's recommendations on hosting gatherings or cook-outs.

  • Visiting pumpkin patches or orchards where people use hand sanitizer before touching pumpkins or picking apples, wearing masks is encouraged or enforced, and people are able to maintain social distancing

  • Attending a small outdoor sports events with safety precautions in place


Higher-Risk Activities
Avoid these higher risk activities to help prevent the spread of the virus that causes COVID-19, the CDC says:

  • Going shopping in crowded stores just before, on, or after Thanksgiving

  • Participating or being a spectator at a crowded race

  • Attending crowded parades

  • Using alcohol or drugs, which can cloud judgement and increase risky behaviors

  • Attending large indoor gatherings with people from outside of your household


For more information about the guidelines, please visit the CDC online.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesscdcholidaycoronavirusthanksgiving
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Tailgate started outside NC hospital awaiting arrival of baby
Fauci: 'We are not in a good place' as COVID cases rise
Sixth inmate at Avenal State Prison dies from COVID-19 complications
SPONSORED: Children First: Distance Learning
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man shot to death in west central Fresno
Vandals left racist messages and destroyed parts of only Black-owned store in Old Town Clovis
Creek Fire: Shaver Lake businesses prepare for customers to return
Creek Fire: 304,604 acres burned with 39% containment
SQF Complex Fire: 150,286 acres burned, 50% contained
Residents describe terrifying escape from Glass Fire in NorCal
Amazon sets Prime Day dates with deals starting now
Show More
2 shot at southwest Fresno apartment complex
Dos Palos residents warned to boil water Monday morning
Why 1/3 of parents say they're avoiding flu shots
Fauci: 'We are not in a good place' as COVID cases rise
Lemoore police investigating city's first homicide of 2020
More TOP STORIES News