California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation holding hiring workshop

The CDCR will be hosting a hiring workshop next Tuesday from 8:30 am until 3:30 pm at Corcoran Technology Learning Center.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation is hiring.

There are various positions open at Central California Women's Facility, California State Prison Corcoran, California Substance Abuse Treatment Facility, Pleasant Valley State Prison and Valley State Prison.

Those who attend could receive an on-the-spot assessment of their qualifications and, in some cases, take an exam and participate in an interview that same day.