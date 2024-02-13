Cecilio Velasco sworn in as chief of Avenal Police

The new top cop in the city of Avenal is a familiar face with Central Valley ties.

The new top cop in the city of Avenal is a familiar face with Central Valley ties.

The new top cop in the city of Avenal is a familiar face with Central Valley ties.

The new top cop in the city of Avenal is a familiar face with Central Valley ties.

AVENAL, Calif. (KFSN) -- There's a new top cop in the city of Avenal.

Cecilio Velasco brings 19 years of law enforcement experience to the role of Chief of Police and plans to focus on reducing crime and gang violence.

"Our crime stats have decreased, and we are very proud of those," said Velasco.

The Avenal Police Department faces a continuous string of crimes along the I-5 corridor, something the new chief says he has experience with.

"I know a lot of times the criminals will take the corridors as an opportunity to come in and leave after they committed the crimes. But there are technological advances that we can utilize to identify those individuals."

Before Chief Velasco was sworn in, some of his biggest supporters, his mother and grandmother, were recognized for their contributions.

Looking ahead, Chief Velasco had this message for the community and repeat criminals: "Consider now as an opportunity to reform. Our commitment to justice is unwavering, but so is our belief in second chances and rehabilitation. Leave that lifestyle and let us move forward united in our mission to foster a safer, more connected Avenal."