Friends celebrate the life of Local pastor H. Spees in Downtown Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Several people gathered at Warner Theater on Saturday afternoon to celebrate the life of Harold Spees, also known as "H".

Friends and family paid tribute to the pastor and former city leader.

Spees served as the Director of Fresno's Housing and Homeless Initiatives in 2020, later retiring in 2022.

It's something Fresno County Supervisor Nathan Magsig says he was passionate about.

"H and I got to work together when he was with the city of Fresno and of course, in my role on the board of supervisors," Magsig said. "We worked on homelessness together. So he was pivotal in helping to create different priorities, as we dealt with homelessness."

Spees was in Florida when he was rushed to the hospital.

He passed out and fell during a cardiac episode on Wednesday, April 26.

On May 6, his family announced he passed away.

From his work as a pastor to the City of Fresno, Magsig says his impact will live on.

"I have the utmost respect for H, because he lived his life the way I think Jesus would live his life if he was here with us today," Magsig said.

