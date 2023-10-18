At CenCal Barbell near Shaw on Blythe in northwest Fresno, transformation is whatever you want it to look like.

Owner of northwest Fresno gym wants facility to feel like home

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- You don't have to wait til January to say, "New year, new me."

At CenCal Barbell near Shaw on Blythe in northwest Fresno, transformation is whatever you want it to look like.

"It's not just a gym, it's a lifestyle, so we try to provide everything here," says owner Gursharn Bagri.

This time last year, Bagri would split his time doing real estate and personal training. When the opportunity to open a place of his own arose, he jumped at it.

"I've been wanting ot open up a gym since I was in middle school, when I first picked up a dumbell, and never shied away from that goal," he said.

His newest goal -- changing 1,000 lives over the next ten years -- something he plans to exceed.

As Gursharn strives for new milestones every day, he reminds his clients the possibilities are endless.

"We get a couple new members every day," he said. "People love that they can come and go as they please. They're loving the music, they're loving the atmosphere, all of the motivational stuff gets everyone going."

Open 24 hours, Gursharn wants CenCal Barbell to feel like home to his clients.

"Eventually, down the road, I would like to move across the tracks or have a second location and cater to that west side," he said.

