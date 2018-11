The U.S. Census Bureau is now hiring workers for 90 temporary jobs in Fresno County Calif., in advance of the 2020 Census.The bureau is hiring for these positions at the following rate:- Supervisors $18.00 per hour- Non-supervisors $16.50 per hourApplicants can apply online here Applicants can also learn about available jobs at the Census Bureau's Facebook Twitter and LinkedIn pages. They may also contact the Federal Relay Service at 1-800-877-8339 for TTY/ASCII.