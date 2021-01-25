weather

Rain and snow reach Central Valley, Sierra Nevada foothills

The latest storm pulled in cold air, and temperatures in the area will only reach the upper 40s.
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A series of storm systems have begun to move through California, bringing rain to the Central Valley overnight and snow to the Sierra Nevada mountains and foothills.

A few showers will remain in the central portion of the Valley, but most of the region will dry out on Monday with mostly cloudy skies.



The latest storm pulled in cold air, and temperatures in the area will only reach the upper 40s. A Winter Weather Advisory is in place until 4:00 pm for the Sierra Nevada and adjacent foothills.

There is a hard freeze watch for the entire Central Valley on Monday night with temperatures expected to drop as low as 26 degrees in some areas.



An atmospheric river will settle in on Wednesday, and Central California will see widespread rain and snow lasting through Friday.

Click here for a list of locations to collect sand or sandbags.

The upcoming storm is also raising some concerns in areas burned by the Creek Fire. Emergency Services officials are concerned that similar conditions this week could create hazards in burn scar areas.

Officials are also asking people to reconsider their trips to the Fresno County Mountains through Friday.

"It is going to cause a lot of debris flow, a potential rockslide and landslides in an area that has been burned so bad that it has no way of staying in place when it gets wet like that," said Dan Lynch, director of Fresno County EMS.

Creek Fire cleanup and rehab have come to a halt in the Fresno County mountains - after a significant snowfall.



The areas most vulnerable to these natural disasters include Huntington Lake, Peterson road below Highway 168, Alder Springs and Big Creek.

Several county agencies are currently developing a plan that could include evacuations for some areas.

The area could see Highway 168 closed mid-week when the heavy rain moves in.

Snow covered the Deadwood area of Madera County on Monday morning. The area filled with fresh powder, and several more inches of snow could cover the road, officials warned.

Those driving on Highway 41 are advised to take caution. Meanwhile, Interstate 5 over the Grapevine closed in both directions on Monday due to heavy snow.

Several schools in our mountain communities are being affected by the weather.

Sierra Unified has returned to distance learning schedules. Mariposa County Schools issued a snow day for Monday, due to road closures in the county.

Watch the latest Accuweather Forecast from the StormWarn 30 center.

