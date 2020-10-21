Blood donations urgently needed as Valley supply reaches 'extreme low'

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Central Valley's blood supply has reached an "extreme low," and officials from the Central California Blood Center are urging residents to donate soon.
The blood center said it is struggling to fulfill the need for blood amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and as more normal surgeries resume at Valley hospitals.
"In spite of our best efforts, we simply cannot keep up," said the center's director of marketing and community development, Ersilia Lacaze.
Central California Blood Center officials said that they usually rely on blood drives held at school campuses around the community, but because of COVID-19, most of those events were canceled.
The center usually collects 30% of their blood units from students during the fall and winter months.
Officials are now asking for the community's help in restoring their blood supply by giving donations. Click here to see where you can go to donate in the Central Valley.
