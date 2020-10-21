blood donations

Blood donations urgently needed as Valley supply reaches 'extreme low'

The Central California Blood Center said it is struggling to fulfill the need for blood, and needs the community's help.

The Central Valley's blood supply has reached an "extreme low," and officials from the Central California Blood Center are urging residents to donate soon.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Central Valley's blood supply has reached an "extreme low," and officials from the Central California Blood Center are urging residents to donate soon.

The blood center said it is struggling to fulfill the need for blood amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and as more normal surgeries resume at Valley hospitals.

"In spite of our best efforts, we simply cannot keep up," said the center's director of marketing and community development, Ersilia Lacaze.

Central California Blood Center officials said that they usually rely on blood drives held at school campuses around the community, but because of COVID-19, most of those events were canceled.

The center usually collects 30% of their blood units from students during the fall and winter months.

Officials are now asking for the community's help in restoring their blood supply by giving donations. Click here to see where you can go to donate in the Central Valley.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessfresno countytulare countymadera countykings countymerced countyhealthblood driveblood donationscentral california blood centercoronaviruscovid 19 pandemicblood banks
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
BLOOD DONATIONS
Valley hospitals, blood centers urgently need your help
Get discount at Big Fresno Fair Drive-Thru Eats by donating blood
16-year-old Clovis boy finally back home after beating COVID-19
Blood centers need recovered coronavirus patients to donate plasma
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Atwater mother killed, shot through front door as young daughters slept feet away
Creek Fire: 9-year-old girl raises money for young wildfire victims
Pope endorses same-sex civil unions in new documentary film
Change made to Fresno County's 'zero-dollar bail' policy
R. Kelly's ex-wife, Andrea Kelly, shares her painful story of abuse
Motorcycle ministry, Fresno family seek justice for hit-and-run victim
Driver crashes car into southwest Fresno house
Show More
3-year-old Fresno artist raises $4,000 for Valley COVID-19 relief
Scott Peterson scheduled for court appearance in Stanislaus Co.
Creek Fire: Fresno County leaders plan to use $20 million to help with cleanup
Dramatic rescue: Teen hiker airlifted from SoCal mountain
Stimulus talks inch ahead, but McConnell is resistant
More TOP STORIES News