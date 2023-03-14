Emergency response teams across Central California are getting ready for more expected flooding Tuesday.

Fresno and Tulare County crews gearing up for storm

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Emergency response teams across Central California are getting ready for more expected flooding Tuesday.

The weekend's storms sent water rushing into homes, businesses and onto roadways across the Central Valley.

In Fresno County, the sheriff's Swiftwater Dive Rescue Team is warning people not to drive into the water.

"A lot of the roads are going to have water toppling over them. There's obviously a danger of vehicles getting swept away from that," said Sgt. Scott Weishaar of the Fresno County Sheriff's Office.

He says his team is also being proactive during this break in the weather.

"We've staged inflatable boats at a couple locations so we'll be ready to use those to respond to a variety of different calls," said Sgt. Weishaar.

Sandbags are increasingly hard to come by.

In Tulare County, Cal Fire crews spent the past couple days filling sandbags.

They quickly went to areas expected to have the most flooding.

"We're really all just working together to reduce the damage that could be done by this storm but also help the people that have already been effected," said Savanna Birchfield from Cal Fire Tulare.

Crews also spent the day loading food and water onto a helicopter to be delivered to people stranded in flooded communities.

