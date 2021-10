FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- This month is the perfect time to add a new 'boo' to your family.The Central California SPCA is hosting an adoption 'Spooktacular' for its long-term dogs that have been in the shelter for over 30 days.For the month of October, all adoptions will cost you just $59.That includes spaying or neutering, a Fresno city dog license, and vaccinations.The adoption promotion runs through the 31st.The Central California SPCA is open daily from 10 am until 5 pm.