FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- On Monday, the Central California SPCA is offering discount spay and neuter vouchers.

It starts at 8 a.m. and runs until noon on Hughes Avenue.

100 vouchers are available through the shelter's expanded ''Fixin Fresno Program.''

Vouchers are $25 for dogs and $15 for cats.

If you're interested.. do expect a wait.

