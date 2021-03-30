Pets & Animals

Central California SPCA giving away cat food for pet owners in need

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Central Valley pet owners have the opportunity to get some extra help this week thanks to generous donations from the community.

Free cans of cat food will be distributed at a one time drive-thru event at the Central California SPCA this Wednesday.

Pet owners who make an appointment can pick up 14 cans of cat food per pet for up to four cats per household.

Organizers say the food can last up to two weeks.

The Central California SPCA says this event was made possible because it has a surplus of donated canned items.



Animals are often overlooked in discussions of food insecurity - and this can help ease the financial burden of pet ownership.

To make your appointment call (559) 614-5645.
