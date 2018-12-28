Central Fresno building destroyed in early morning fire, cause under investigation

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc30.com/video/embed/?pid=4981278" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Fire officials say they got a call just after 5 a.m. Friday of reports of smoke and flames coming from Hall's Furniture store near Belmont and 5th.

An investigation is underway after a Central Fresno building burned to the ground early Friday morning sending flames and smoke high into the sky.The fire was reported at around 5 a.m. at Belmont and Fifth.When fire crews arrived they found heavy fire inside the building and decided it wasn't safe to enter.Crews instead worked to contain the blaze by hitting it with water from the outside and above.Officials say it appears to have been a former furniture store.At one point about 30 firefighters worked to contain the fire.No one was hurt and the blaze was contained to just this building.