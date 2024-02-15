Man accused of central Fresno October 2023 murder pleads no contest

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man accused in a central Fresno murder has pleaded no contest to the crime.

Action News was not allowed to show the 30-year-old on camera as he pleaded no contest in the shooting death of 39-year-old William Carney.

Fresno Police say it happened October 17, 2023, in central Fresno on Belmont and Effie, just south of Highway 180.

The next morning, a neighbor who didn't want to be identified stood outside as fire crews cleaned up the scene, describing what they had witnessed the night before.

"I heard three gunshots, and then I found out later from the neighbors down further that it was approximately maybe five, six, anywhere from six to eight shots."

Carney was found with injuries to his chest and legs and was taken to Community Regional Medical Center, where he later died.

Murphy wasn't arrested until nearly a month later, on November 8.

In addition to the murder charge, Murphy is charged with using a firearm and has a prior strike for robbery.

If convicted of first-degree murder, he could be sentenced to 75 years to life in prison.

Murphy is being held without bail due to a probation violation.

After Thursday's hearing, William Carney's family did not want to talk on camera, but they said they hope to see justice for their son.

Murphy is due back in court for a pre-preliminary hearing on April 25.

