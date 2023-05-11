One person has died and another is in critical condition following a shooting in central Fresno.

1 killed, 1 hospitalized following shooting in central Fresno, police say

Authorities say it happened just before 2 am Thursday on Fresno Street near Belmont.

Police got two separate Shotspotter notifications in the area.

When they arrived, they found two men with gunshot wounds.

Both victims were taken to Community Regional Medical Center. One of the men died at the hospital.

The other is in critical condition.

Police have not released any information on a possible suspect or a motive.

Anyone with more information is asked to contact Fresno police.