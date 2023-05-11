WATCH LIVE

Fresno CountyNorth ValleySouth ValleyFoothills/Sierra
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

1 killed, 1 hospitalized following shooting in central Fresno, police say

KFSN logo
Thursday, May 11, 2023 12:21PM
1 killed, 1 hospitalized following shooting in central Fresno: PD
EMBED <>More Videos

One person has died and another is in critical condition following a shooting in central Fresno.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- One person has died and another is in critical condition following a shooting in central Fresno.

Authorities say it happened just before 2 am Thursday on Fresno Street near Belmont.

Police got two separate Shotspotter notifications in the area.

When they arrived, they found two men with gunshot wounds.

Both victims were taken to Community Regional Medical Center. One of the men died at the hospital.

The other is in critical condition.

Police have not released any information on a possible suspect or a motive.

Anyone with more information is asked to contact Fresno police.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW