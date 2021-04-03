Debris fire quickly spreads to home's detached garage in central Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno Fire crews have Belmont Avenue west of First shut down for several blocks as they continue to secure the area after an early morning fire.Video captured shows the massive plume of smoke that could be seen for miles.Investigators say a debris fire quickly spread to a home's detached garage.Thanks to a passerby calling it in, crews were able to respond quickly enough to stop the spread before it got to neighboring homes.No injuries were reported and the cause remains under investigation.You're asked to avoid the Belmont and First area as crews are still on scene.