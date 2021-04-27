Abandoned house lost during fire in central Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Flames ripped through an abandoned house in central Fresno Monday night near Thomas Avenue and 3rd Street.Crews arrived at a house engulfed in flames, and as fire crews started to put out the structure, it collapsed.Firefighters managed to stop the blaze before it burned toward any nearby homes.Fire officials say this was their third structure fire of the night and they've battled more than 500 fires this month alone.The cause of the fire is still under investigation.