Man arrested in connection to deadly hit-and-run in central Fresno, police say

Fresno Police say 59-year-old Steve Garcia is responsible for the deadly crash that happened on February 10 at Clinton and Van Ness Avenues.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- An arrest has been made for the hit-and-run that killed a bicyclist in central Fresno.

Paul Sanchez was identified as the victim.

He later died at the hospital.

Paul's mother told Action News he was just a few feet away from home.

Detectives said they found the suspected car involved last Wednesday.

Police say they were able to tie Garcia to the crime, and he turned himself in on Monday.

He's facing charges of felony hit and run, tampering with evidence and driving without a license or insurance.