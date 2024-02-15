Family of man killed in central Fresno hit and run wants justice

The family of Paul Sanchez, the man killed by a hit-and-run driver while riding his bike home Saturday night, is pleading for justice.

The family of Paul Sanchez, the man killed by a hit-and-run driver while riding his bike home Saturday night, is pleading for justice.

The family of Paul Sanchez, the man killed by a hit-and-run driver while riding his bike home Saturday night, is pleading for justice.

The family of Paul Sanchez, the man killed by a hit-and-run driver while riding his bike home Saturday night, is pleading for justice.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The family of Paul Sanchez, the man killed by a hit and run driver while riding his bike home Saturday night, is pleading for justice.

His mother, Liza Barnett says he was just feet from home when he was hit.

"I got to the lights and I seen some person laying there on the ground with a bike and something touched my heart that it was my son," said Barnett.

Sanchez was rushed to Community Regional Medical Center, where he later died.

RELATED: Bicyclist hospitalized after hit-and-run, police searching for driver

"It's not fair and no one's ever prepared for this. No one's prepared, much less two children back to back. Your only children," said Sanchez's aunt, Diana Franco.

Just two years ago, Liza lost her daughter, Nicole, to Kidney Disease.

Now she's preparing to lay her son to rest too.

"My son was everything to me. He was the type of person who would take his shirt off for someone," said Barnett.

RELATED: Residents concerned about Fresno intersection, councilmembers to ask city for study

Neighbors and loved ones have rallied together. One friend created this GoFundMe page to help with funeral expenses.

"Everyday she comes out of her home and walks down these steps, she's going to remember that that's where her son's life was taken," said Franco.

Barnett sits on her porch, still waiting for her son to come home. She's heartbroken he never will and angry the person responsible is still out there.

"I want justice for my son. I want to know who did this to my son. I'm asking everybody with information that night, if you know of a wrecked vehicle come forward," said Barnett.

Fresno Police are still searching for the person who hit Sanchez and drove away.