4 people displaced, 1 hospitalized following Central Fresno house fire

Damages are being assessed after a fire broke out at a home in Central Fresno Wednesday morning.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Damages are being assessed after a fire at a Central Fresno home.

Crews were called to Madison Avenue and Ninth Street just before 10 a.m. Wednesday.

Fire officials say one of the residents was cooking when some grease caught fire.

They say he put the burning pot in the sink, and when the water hit it, the flames quickly spread.

Four people inside the home were able to evacuate.

One person was taken to the hospital due to smoke inhalation.

The American Red Cross is now helping them find a place to stay.