Turner Incident Update: @CERTFresno has been requested to assist with firefighters’ rehab pic.twitter.com/3O5xvyOPJs — Fresno Fire PIO (@FresnoFire) July 4, 2022

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Crews are battling a house fire in central Fresno Monday morning.The flames broke out at a home on Turner and 8th.It is not known what started the fire at this time. A large plume of smoke can be seen coming from the house.Officials have not said if anyone was injured.