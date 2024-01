Man in critical condition after being hit by car in central Fresno, police say

One person has been hospitalized after being hit by a car in central Fresno.

One person has been hospitalized after being hit by a car in central Fresno.

One person has been hospitalized after being hit by a car in central Fresno.

One person has been hospitalized after being hit by a car in central Fresno.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- One person has been hospitalized after being hit by a car in central Fresno.

It happened before 4 am Friday at Shields and Wilson Avenues -- that's near Shields and Palm.

Police arrived to find a man in the roadway.

He was taken to Community Regional Medical Center, where he's listed in critical condition.

Police are still searching for the driver involved.

Anyone with more information is asked to contact Fresno police.